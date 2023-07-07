Thomas Elias

The lines between American citizens and immigrants who live here, legally or not, just became a bit more blurred.

The less distinct those lines, the less motivation immigrants have to learn American history and values while working toward full citizenship.

The trend toward eliminating differences between citizens and others began in earnest in 2015, when California began giving undocumented immigrants the ability to get drivers licenses. These don’t look precisely like the ones carried by citizens, but differences are slight.

