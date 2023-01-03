The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) asks in a recent editorial what referring Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution would accomplish.
The writers claim “Merrick Garland has appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate … Trump’s schemes …” and assert, “The Jan. 6 committee’s loud intervention makes his job more complicated, given clear partisan context.”
I disagree, truth and facts are non-partisan and referrals from the Jan. 6 Committee can serve as a useful template for understanding motives behind Trump’s crimes of insurrection, obstruction, and conspiracy.
The WSJ then concludes, “The wiser course (would be) to let the established facts speak for themselves, while releasing full transcripts of its interviews to provide a complete public record.”
It must be noted that the Jan. 6 Committee began releasing full transcripts as of Dec.28, and they are revealing shocking testimony about potential criminal conduct by Trump and many Republican leaders in Trump’s inner circle of advisors.
The WSJ then proposes that, “ The questions for Mr. Smith are whether …Trump’s reckless conduct was criminal and whether indicting him is prudent and good for the country.” The writers theorize that “… getting a conviction requires a unanimous jury and the House theories have ‘serious problems based on current public evidence.’"
The WSJ suggests, “it could cleave the country in two, and … might even help … Trump in rallying supporters to his defense.”
I contend the evidence against Trump is too compelling, and because of Trump’s “Big Lie” regarding election fraud, Trump has already “cleave(d) the country in two” and Trump supporters will support him despite his indictment or eventual conviction.
I am confident Jack Smith will follow the facts and could care less about supporters rallying to Trump’s defense.
The WSJ then defends their “theories” by claiming, “The ‘insurrection’ on Jan. 6 was (merely) a rally that turned into a riot …”, and “there isn’t any allegation that Trump was secretly urging on instigators, such as Oath Keepers or Proud Boys.”
Also, “There’s been much loose talk about Jan. 6 as an attempted ‘coup’, but ... Trump lacked support from the military, his own lawyers, most … of his cabinet, senior leaders at the Justice Department, senior legislative leaders in contested states, and his own Vice President.”
I contend that a trial with sworn testimony would certainly reveal if the WSJ theories are viable.
The WSJ makes excuses for Trump asserting, “When … Trump pressured … VP Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes, he was (merely) following a crackpot legal theory … floated by John Eastman,” and “… giving rotten legal advice isn’t illegal.”
The WSJ states clairvoyantly, “Trump’s ultimate goal wasn’t to obstruct the Congressional session on Jan. 6; he (just) wanted it to go his way.”
Despite acknowledging, “This was nonsense, … had no chance for success,” the WSJ asks, “but was it a crime to lobby Pence to try? … Pence … said … he doesn’t think it was.”
The WSJ then argues, “The 2020 election wasn’t stolen, but … Trump has a right to argue it was, even if he knows he’s misleading his followers ... .”
I believe Trump’s actions were certainly at a minimum, unethical, unbecoming of a president, un-American, and unconstitutional.
Finally, the WSJ concludes, “An indictment on the current evidence would be seen as political and it wouldn’t help our country get past … Trump or Jan. 6. Instead it could plunge American democracy into a new and dangerous era.”
My view is that if Trump is not indicted it sends the message to Trump and every Trump wannabe that lying works, and with enough clout and money you can rise above the law and ignore it.
In my opinion, the WSJ providing excuses and somehow justifying not indicting Trump is as much of a disgrace as Trump’s behavior on Jan.6.
Also, Trump announcing his candidacy for President cannot and must not deter special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.
I believe there is so much compelling evidence in plain sight, and Trump’s own words are damning. Americans demand and deserve to see all those involved with the Jan. 6 attempted coup and insurrection indicted and put in front of a jury of peers under oath, especially ex-president Donald Trump.
We need to hear Trump’s lawyers attempt to defend his indefensible criminal behavior.
Let Trump take the stand under oath answering questions, publicly to defend himself. Let the American people in a court of law judge his fate just like we Americans did at the ballot box in 2020 and the midterm elections this November.
Not indicting Trump will “plunge American democracy into a new and dangerous era” because Trump has shown himself to be a petty, vengeful man that had already demanded “termination of the Constitution” in order to overturn the 2020 election of Joe Biden and declare himself the President.
If he is allowed to escape culpability it will give Trump (and anyone like him) the green light to gaslight Americans, turn the Constitution to ash, and make a mockery of our unique American democracy.
Locking him up is the only way we will possibly be able to get past Trump and Jan. 6., but we must never forget.
Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.