Loren Kaye: Here are 6 things the Legislature can do to help California recover from economic devastation

Employers have also reworked their operations and made significant changes to the physical environment and work practices, including health screening, PPE and social distancing, among others, to make employees and consumers feel safe once back in business.

That said, the private sector cannot be the safety net for this crisis, that is the role of government. Instead of imposing new burdens on employers, the key is to alleviate financial pressures so they can recover and rebuild the workforce.

With the Legislature returning to work, state leaders can adopt policies that will boost recovery and mitigate the worst of devastation. Economic recovery and public health should be their exclusive focus in the 2020 session.

First, do no more harm. State leaders should reject new taxes on employers and working Californians and resist new regulatory or statutory mandates.

Second, improve liquidity for businesses to buy time for economic recovery. Lawmakers should conform state tax law to ensure small businesses do not pay taxes on emergency federal assistance, reinstate net operating loss carrybacks to alleviate cash flow burdens on businesses expecting a loss this year, and suspend the requirement to prepay 100% of estimated sales tax liability based on last year’s collections.