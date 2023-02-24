The Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) thinks the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) is deliberately harming local high school baseball.

The CCAA, the athletic directors from 16 local high schools, is ending a 40-year relationship with local umpires. The CCAA is using non-certified umpires and due to this decision, student athletes, parents, and coaches will now spend more money and more time traveling away to play home games.

They will also have to give up their Saturdays to play double-headers. And the CCAA did all this without input from these impacted parties.

Brian Ashbrook is the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association Secretary/Treasurer.

