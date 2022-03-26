It was in 1964 when I was a college sophomore at Palomar Junior College in San Marcos, California, that I was confronted by this issue of abortion. At that time, I was head of the on-campus Newman Club (Catholic).
We would collect money, food, and clothing which we would take to an orphanage in Mexico.
On one trip after we had unloaded our packages for this orphanage, which was located in a very poor neighborhood, I happened to notice a new white stucco building a block away with several new black limousines parked outside. I was shocked to learn that abortions were being performed there in Tijuana while they were still illegal in the United States. And probably also illegal in Mexico. But there it was, another example of how those with enough money could get around the law.
Later, in 1969, while working for Colorado Legal Services in Boulder, Colorado, I was an advisor to Chicano students who were part of new minority programs at the University of Colorado that we had fought for in 1968 in response to Dr. King's death. I was older than the students and could advise students regarding solutions to some issues, and on occasion fight for their rights. One day a young woman who was a freshman asked to meet with me in private. The students at that time referred to me as Uncle Len.
The young woman had a hard time telling me that she was pregnant and wanted an abortion. She said she was the first in her family to go to college, and that it would hurt her parents deeply to know she was pregnant and would not graduate from college. She was afraid of destroying her family’s dreams and explained that she would bring shame to her family within their community when people found out that she had gotten pregnant. She did not want to consider having the baby, then putting it up for adoption.
After several days of counseling, she said she would rather kill herself than hurt her family. She was most emotional and sobbing as she told me this. Three days later I told her that I could, through a church group in Denver, arrange for her to go to Mexico for the abortion and explained that it was not free — she would have to put up $600 to $800 dollars.
She got close and pleaded “Uncle Len could you lend me the money and I will pay you back.” After much discussion, I told her that I would see what I could do. I did not have that much in my bank account but remembered that I did belong to a Credit Union.
The next day we met, and she was most relieved and thankful because I had the money and the names and phone numbers for the group in Denver. It had been a hard decision for me — if I did not give her the money and she committed suicide, well how could I live with that on my heart of hearts.
As the years passed, I learned that women should decide what happens to their bodies. Choosing abortion is a most difficult decision for women to make, and if we eliminate or make it more difficult to get an abortion then the poor would become prey for alley and backyard procedures. The experience, (a most awful process), could even cause death.
Today, I reflect that, if need be, I would again borrow money to pay for another abortion.