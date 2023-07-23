A story is making the rounds on social media, an uplifting tale from the past meant to inspire us today. But did it really happen? Sort of. Well, not really.

Thomas Edison’s place in history has taken a beating recently. Revisionists have made it cool to fawn over his rival Nikola Tesla at the expense of poor Tom. That’s a pity because although Tesla was long denied the fame he rightly deserved, building up one person while tearing down another is a poor way to rectify matters.

Despite the naysayers, Thomas Edison was a genuine genius. He played a crucial role in creating the lightbulb, phonograph, motion pictures, electric power generation and many more innovations too numerous to mention. Each, in its way, revolutionized America and the world. Having just one of those accomplishments on your resume would be remarkable; having them all is the stuff of legend.

Holy Cow! History is written by novelist, former TV journalist and diehard history buff J. Mark Powell. Have a historic mystery that needs solving? A forgotten moment worth remembering? Please send it to HolyCow@insidesources.com
0
0
0
0
0