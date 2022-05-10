Our grapevines are in different stages of bloom right now. Calm warm weather is always welcome this time of year to insure setting a fruitful crop. Fluctuating temperatures and wind are not what growers want to see during bloom.
Strong winds throughout the area have been preceding cold fronts coming down the coast from the north recently. Temperatures down into the mid to low 30s are forecast during early morning hours over the next couple of weeks, not the calm weather we are looking for during bloom time. Hopefully temperatures stay above the freezing mark over the next couple of weeks.
Growers and cities alike continue to work through the new SGMA, (State Groundwater Management Act), as local groundwater sustainability agencies begin to implement their plans to achieve sustainability in water basins designated by the State to be out of balance, using more water than is being replenished each year.
Of course, a 7-year drought adds to the complexity of this issue. Recently Governor Newsom issued executive order N-7-22 which curtailed all new water well drilling permits throughout the State. The counties, which issue the well drilling permits are all working through how to manage the new order, along with the groundwater sustainability agencies in each water basin that is deemed by the State to be in critical or moderate overdraft.
As you can imagine all this new bureaucracy takes up a lot of time and money for growers, municipalities and the County to deal with.
I recently attended a water forum hosted by the California Farm Bureau in Sacramento. The forum gave an opportunity for Farm Bureau members from all over the State to have a conversation with Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources, the agency responsible for implementing SGMA. Along with Joaquin Esquivel, chairman of the State Water Quality Resources Control Board.
It ws interesting to hear the variety of challenges from folks farming from the northern mountains to the Central Valley, the Central Coast along with Southern California.
While most of the morning discussions focused on SGMA and water supply issues, we did engage Mr. Esquivel who oversees the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program across the State which we have been dealing with since 2002 here along the Central Coast.
This program focuses more on water quality, including discharge of surface water from farms and ranches and their effects on water quality and the local environment. Another very complex issue that requires a lot of time, money and participation from growers to insure our water quality remains high for everyone.
Both Karla and Joaquin were genually interested in hearing from farmers who are having to implement the never-ending regulations dealing with water quality and supply issues along with finding ways to make each of their programs work better to accomplish the goals their respective entities were mandated to put in place.
They understood we all need to work together to get through our new cyclical 7-year periods of either drought or heavy rainfall years. How do we take advantage of the wet years with new storage, whether it be more dams or underground storage, similar to the Kern County Water Bank that I recently wrote about, while trying to work with the environmental communities concerns and demands?
No easy task, but we need to try and work together and manage our precious water resources to get through these years of drought. Farmers are up to the challenge, in the meantime, do your part and drink more wine!