Marc Joffe: California needs to reassess stay-at-home orders to prevent an economic tragedy

Before the public health and economic disasters wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic ruins more lives, California policymakers need to carefully assess the costs of a long-term lockdown and make common sense adjustments.

About one-sixth of California workers have filed for unemployment insurance since Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide shelter-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While every coronavirus-related death is a tragedy, there is also an economic tragedy brewing in California that will impact lives and health. The 3.1 million unemployment applications filed by Californians since mid-March are the tip of an iceberg of economic misery that will likely afflict our state.

While being able to work from home has insulated some workers, including many government employees and technologists from the economic crisis, the impact is being borne by service workers who generally have lower incomes and less savings. Federal stimulus payments and unemployment supplements will likely do relatively little to help these individuals in high-cost California.

No policy change can bring all the lost jobs back. Contrary to President Donald Trump’s claims, it’s highly unlikely there will be an immediate economic bounce-back or “V-shaped recovery.”