With a possible global recession looming, tax policy has become a point of contention. Now is the time for policymakers to pursue tax reform that promotes competitiveness without compounding the inflation issue.

Workers need more purchasing power, not less. They need tax relief, not a heavier burden. If upward mobility is the key to economic prosperity, tax reform is one way to unlock it for millions of working Americans.

One option is marginal tax reform. Imagine that a government provides subsidies to single parents that increase tax rates on additional work. This is the case for a Japanese single parent who earns $39,981 and faces a 57 percent marginal tax rate. With a small pay increase of $599, she would face a 359 percent marginal tax rate. A Japanese parent who benefits from a government program worth $5,123 might lose 100 percent of that benefit if he or she earns above the earnings threshold.

Cristina Enache serves as Global Tax Economist at the Tax Foundation. 

