Those offering dire warnings about the alleged dangers of so-called “highly potent pot” — and demanding that these products be recriminalized — are taking their cues from an age-old playbook.

From the onset of criminal cannabis prohibition, criminalization advocates have sought to rationalize their position by greatly exaggerating the supposed strength of marijuana. In the 1930s, while lobbying for the passage of the first-ever federal ban on cannabis, Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner Henry Anslinger testified to Congress that the marijuana of a century ago was so uniquely potent that it was “entirely the monster Hyde, the harmful effect of which cannot be measured.”

By the 1960s and ’70s, public officials claimed the so-called “Woodstock weed” had grown so strong that smoking it would permanently damage brain cells and, therefore, its simple possession needed to be heavily criminalized to protect public health.

Paul Armentano is the deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

 

