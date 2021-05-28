Spring semester at Allan Hancock College is over — the fourth semester of learning via Emergency Remote Teaching (ERT) for the students, and of this mode of instruction for the teachers.
With the end of the pandemic now — hopefully — in sight, it seems an opportune time to look at the challenges COVID-19 has brought about in terms of teaching and learning in higher education, and of what may lie ahead.
Since the spring semester of 2020 students at Hancock College have been taking a majority of their classes via ERT. Some have adapted well; others, however, have struggled. Many, sadly, have dropped out or decided to delay their education because of the pandemic and not wanting to take their classes online.
This mode of instruction will continue with the summer session, which begins on June 14. But Hancock is planning to at least partially reopen when fall classes start, and many classes will be offered in an entirely new modality. This new method will be known as a “hybrid,” wherein some students will be in the classroom, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, and the others will be at home, attending class via Zoom. This modality is becoming known as “Roomers and Zoomers,” and no doubt will generate a lot of discussion in the future.
All this change has been hard on students. Some have adapted quite well to learning via ERT. “My experience, while doing virtual learning was an enjoyable encounter,” writes one. “I found I was able to learn more through this method,” another reported. “I really enjoyed learning via Zoom,” a third said. “I feel like I learned just as much over Zoom as in class. I can focus well while working in my room.”
But this feeling is not universal. While the more tech-savvy students have adapted to this new mode of learning, those with lesser tech skills and unreliable internet connections have been left behind.
“Having class over Zoom has impacted me in many ways. I have two children who did not have childcare for a portion of the pandemic. It was difficult to manage them and school.”
“It was a bit distractive to do work here at home and pay attention especially since at this time my parents are home cooking and watching television … and talking to me during class.”
“I really wished to have met my classmates and create friends. I also really wished I had met my professor and been able to interact with him in person.”
This sense of isolation is one of the most widespread concerns as experts assess the effects of the pandemic on higher education. “Nearly half of all students struggle with isolation, anxiety, and a lack of focus,” reads one report. “I was less motivated without the in-person social aspect of school,” another student said. “Honestly, I prefer the in-person class.”
The pandemic has also caused many students to postpone their education, in some cases indefinitely. While there are other factors in play, such as the huge pricetag that comes with an education these days, and the crippling debt that follows, the pandemic plays a major role.
“It’s so many things to think about at once,” one student said. “There’s no escape and it’s really suffocating.”
The pandemic brought us into new ways of learning and teaching. The next phase will bring its own challenges and difficulties, but hopefully, just as ERT was a positive experience for some students, we can expect that this next phase will bring some positives along with it. Perhaps before too long the pandemic will be only a memory for future generations to learn about.