Mark James Miller: AHC instructors attend first-ever virtual convention

“Rise up, Recover, Rebuild,” was the theme at the 78th California Federation of Teachers Convention, held on March 26 and 27. But this year’s gathering was unique, and will be forever remembered as the time the convention took place virtually.
Attending from the Part-Time Faculty Association of Allan Hancock College were dance instructor Monique Segura, Writing Center instructor (and former English and ESL teacher) Michael McMahon, and myself.
For all of us it was a sui generis experience, different, disquieting, and enlightening at the same time. “I was hesitant at first,” Monique said, “since the conference was virtual.” This was a sentiment expressed by many of the delegates during the texting and messaging that took place; over and over we heard “This is the first and hopefully the last virtual convention we’ll ever have to attend.” Even CFT President Jeff Freitas, in his “State of the Union” address, said he was “looking forward to the next convention — in person.”
Nonetheless, more than 540 delegates attended, and were treated to speeches delivered by Vice President Kamala Harris, who told us, “Help is here” for working Americans via the American Rescue Plan; Senator Alex Padilla, who is not only the first Latino senator from California but also was sworn in by Georgia’s first ever Black and Jewish senators, Ralph Warnock and John Ossoff, respectively; and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who said “The American Rescue Plan is a game changer.” Closer to home for us was her comment that one of the union’s goals is to increase pay for part-time faculty.
Vice President Harris told the delegates she looks forward to us living in a nation “Where we lift up all people.”
“The speakers were spot on,” said Monique, “and so informative.”
This being the second year of the pandemic, the subject was much mentioned and discussed. Kent Wong, Director of the UCLA Labor Center, told the delegates that communities of color and low wage workers have suffered the most from the COVID pandemic in terms of infections and loss of jobs. One of the resolutions passed encourages “all educators, classified professionals, and school support staff, and students to get vaccinated for COVID-19.”
It was reported that in spite of the calamitous Janus Decision of 2018, the union has grown by 6,000 members.
This being his first convention, virtual or otherwise, Michael McMahon was especially moved by a resolution that was passed that called on CFT “to advocate for no cost public higher education in California.” “This took me back to 1969,” he said, when he first arrived in California from New Jersey and registered at San Jose City College at a time when there was no tuition. “Fees have risen drastically since my enrollment,” he recalls, pointing out the benefits of education. “It is a matter of fiscal priorities.”
One of the most important functions of the CFT’s convention is the passage of resolutions. From the convention floor these resolutions can make their way to Sacramento and become law. One of this year’s resolutions condemned the ongoing anti-Asian violence. Another called for increasing pay for part-time community college instructors, which we naturally endorsed, as well as health insurance for adjuncts.
The convention was a success, and we all agree that we are better off for having gone. “I appreciated the opportunity in being able to attend this virtual event,” Monique said. However, we also agree that we hope this will be the first and last one we will attend via Zoom. The next convention is scheduled for 2023, when the pandemic will (hopefully) be consigned to the annals of history.
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!