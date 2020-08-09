Mark James Miller: Got rattlesnakes? Central Coast Snake Services has your back

“I love snakes,” says Dr. Emily Taylor. “But I realize not everyone feels that way.”
Dr. Taylor is the founder of Central Coast Snake Services, a business she started in 2019 “to assist people in safely managing their interactions with rattlesnakes.” Her services include free snake identification, rattlesnake removal and safety training. But more than anything else, she wants people to gain a better understanding of rattlesnakes and the important role they play in the Central Coast’s ecosystem.
“Rattlesnakes are very important members of the ecological community,” she says, pointing out that rattlers eat squirrels and other rodents, helping to keep those populations down and thereby reducing the threat of lyme disease and plague, sometimes carried by squirrels. While rattlesnakes are the only reptile on the Central Coast that can be fatal to humans, Dr. Taylor emphasizes that rattlesnakes only attack when threatened, and their famous rattle is meant to deter a threat from coming any closer.
“When people realize,” she says, “that rattlesnakes have a social system, that they give live birth and care for their young, they are able to see them in a different, more favorable light.”
Rattlesnakes are native to both North and South America, and are found from Canada to Argentina. There are 36 known species and between 65 and 70 subspecies. The Pacific Rattlesnake is the one most commonly found on the Central Coast.
Snakes and humans have always had a complicated relationship. Ophidiophobia — fear of snakes — ranks with fear of heights and public speaking on the list of what people are most afraid of. Snakes appear in the mythology and symbolism of numerous cultures and on every continent. The appearance of the snake in the Garden of Eden brought about the Fall of Man. Cleopatra killed herself by letting a cobra bite her. Moses, standing before Pharaoh, turned his staff into a serpent. Both the Mayans and the Aztecs worshipped the feathered serpent Quetzalcoatl. Further north, Hopis performed the Snake Dance, using live rattlesnakes, to encourage fertility and rain. During the American Revolution, Americans went into battle carrying flags adorned with rattlesnakes coiled and ready to strike, along with the words, “Don’t tread on me!”
Snakes are a common archetype in dreams, often representing a threat. Interestingly, they are appearing with greater frequency since the pandemic began, because of the threat the virus presents.
Dr. Taylor is a professor of biology at Cal Poly. She began her love affair with snakes while an undergraduate at UC Berkeley. An English major then, she wrote her senior thesis on the representation of serpents in the Bible. Always interested in science, she changed her major to biology and earned her PhD at Arizona State in 2005.
Dr. Taylor founded Central Coast Snake Services when she realized that her knowledge of snakes and her skill at handling them were going to be needed here. Climate change, a wet winter, and more people moving to the Central Coast was creating a perfect storm of bringing more humans and rattlesnakes in contact with one another.
So, what do you do when you encounter a rattlesnake? If you are hiking, Dr. Taylor recommends that you freeze, back away, and walk around the snake, keeping 5-10 feet away. If the snake is in your yard, do not try to deal with it yourself. Dr. Taylor is on call 24/7. “Let a professional handle it.” For a fee, she will come to your house and capture the snake, then release it back into the wild.
You can find out more about Central Coast Snake Services by visiting their website: www.centralcoastsnakeservices.com.
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
