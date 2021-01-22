Mark James Miller: Hairstylists are forgotten victims of the pandemic

Guest Commentary — Pay attention to your news sources, the words they use, their consistency in coverage or lack thereof. Read, view and listen to multiple sources of coverage on issues of import to you, your family, your business, our shared community. And before commenting on that next headline or that next screenshot, click through to the story, read it in full, go to the source for yourself if you don’t believe what you’re reading, and contribute toward civil discourse rather than fanning the flames of unenlightened unrest.