Mark James Miller: He always had a twinkle in his eye: Leo Carrillo

If you have ever driven along the coast between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles you have probably seen a sign for “Leo Carrillo State Beach.” In the not-too-distant-past most people would have an idea of who the eponymous person was, but that assumption cannot be made today. So, who was Leo Carrillo, and why did he have a state beach named after him?
He is best remembered as an actor whose career in films began in the silent era and spanned four decades. His better-known movies include “Viva Villa,” (1934) “Too Hot to Handle,” (1938) and “The Phantom of the Opera” (1943).
He shared the screen with such Hollywood luminaries as Clark Gable, Wallace Beery, Fay Wray, Ida Lupino, and Henry Fonda. From the vaudeville stage he made his way to Broadway, where he appeared in nine plays between 1915 and 1927. One of them, “Lombardi, Ltd,” ran for two years on Broadway, two years on the road, and a year in Australia. In the early days of television he starred as “Pancho” in “The Cisco Kid,” from 1950 to 1956. He has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But there was much more to Leopoldo Antonio Carrillo than his acting career.
While he was born in Los Angeles in 1881, he called Santa Barbara his “ancestral home.” He was the scion of a Spanish noble house that can trace its line back to the Kingdom of Castille in the 13th Century. Two of his ancestors were said to be so devoted to the Spanish Church and Monarchy they were known as “los carillons de la iglesia,” the carrion bells of the church, and it is from this that the family got its name.
Leo’s forebearers included Cardinals, conquistadors, poets, generals and politicians. His great-grandfather, Carlos Antonio Carrillo, was one of the last governors of Alta California. Another relative, Jose Raimundo Carrillo, passed through the Central Coast as part of the Portola Expedition of 1769. Alonzo Carrillo, Archbishop of Toledo, helped arrange the marriage of Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile in 1469. Maria Josefa Carrillo married William Henry Dana of the Dana Adobe in Nipomo and bore him 21 children.
Leo Carrillo’s most salient feature is the twinkle in his eye that accompanied a big smile. They show us a picture of a man who loved life and lived it to the fullest. This love of life may explain his many interests and the many projects he pursued.
He was an artist, a conservationist, and an author. He spoke five languages. He once worked with a survey team from the Southern Pacific Railroad as it planned to close the “gap” in the rail line south of Santa Barbara. He joined in a campaign in 1953 for the state of California to purchase and preserve “The Old Pico House” in Los Angeles. He even contemplated running for governor in 1942, but withdrew in favor of his friend Earl Warren. Just imagine — California might have had a Hispanic governor 80 years ago!
He served on the State Park Commission for 18 years, fighting to preserve the state’s beauty for future generations. In 1960 he went to Latin America on a 20,000 mile journey as a goodwill ambassador. He loved California, and titled his autobiography “The California I Love.”
Leo Carrillo will be remembered for many things and in many ways — there is also a Leo Carrillo State Park as well as Leo Carrillo Ranch in Carlsbad, but that big smile and the twinkle in his eye will remain an enduring part of his legacy as well.
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
