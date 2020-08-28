Mark James Miller: New part-time faculty association contract offers progress, hope

When representatives from the Part-Time Faculty Association and the Hancock Community College District sat down to begin negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement on Jan. 15, no one had any idea that a pandemic was coming that would change not only what the two sides could agree to but also change the way bargaining was done.
Relations between the two sides have never been more cordial, and credit for this goes to Hancock President Kevin Walthers, as well as Vice-President of Academic Affairs Robert Curry, and Human Resources Director Ruben Ramirez. Kudos should also go to the District’s bargaining team, which in addition to Curry and Ramirez included Dean of Academic Affairs Rick Rantz and Che Johnson of Liebert, Cassidy, Whitmore, who acted as lead negotiator.
The Part-Time Faculty Association was represented first by Wes Davis of the California Federation of Teachers, later by Kassandra Hawkins, acting as lead negotiators. The rest of the team consisted of ESL instructor Martin Faries, Faculty Coordinator for Basic Skills and Citizenship Programs Dan Clardy, Dance Instructor Monique Segura and myself, PFA President. For Martin and Dan it was the first time they have been on the bargaining team, and their insights and observations, as well as those of Monique, were useful and timely.
The arrival of the pandemic threw a monkey wrench into bargaining. The college closed temporarily in March while classes were changed from in-person to ERT (emergency remote teaching), which delayed bargaining. When it was able to resume, it had to be done via Zoom. While it went on as before, negotiating remotely was unlike any bargaining anyone had ever done.
The biggest issue in bargaining is money. The coronavirus ravaged the state budget just as it ravaged people. However, due to the goodwill on both sides the new contract ensures that once the state budget is made whole again, a 5% increase in pay for the PFA will be provided to its members.
Other major changes to the collective bargaining agreement include replacement of the current “Associate” designation with a straight seniority system for credit instructors who have been at the college for four years or more. Credit instructors will be grouped into “Pool 1” for new hires and those with less than 4 years at the college, and “Pool 2” for those with seniority rights.
The biggest gain for the part-time faculty came in the area of office hours. In the past a credit instructor's “office hour” was actually only 45 minutes in length, and limited to one such hour per week for teaching one class, and no more than two hours for teaching two or three classes. Under the new agreement an hour will be 60 minutes long, and credit instructors can have as many as three hours per week, depending on how many classes they teach. Typically, part-time instructors teach no more than three classes, a limitation imposed by the Education Code. Pay for office hours has been increased from $30 to $35 per hour.
It is important to note that the PFA did not give up anything it already had, nor did the District seek to take anything away. This has not been the case in other districts.
PFA bargaining is over for another three years. The PFA membership has ratified the new agreement, without a single “no” vote, and the board of trustees is expected to do the same at their next meeting. While PFA did not get everything it set out to get, progress was definitely made, and the goodwill established leaves the door open for more progress in the future.
Mark James Miller is an Associate English Instructor at Allan Hancock College and President of the Part-Time Faculty Association. He can be reached at mark@pfaofahc.com.
