Mark James Miller: Staying positive through the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought its own unique challenges to every facet of society. Everyone has been seriously impacted by the virus, and students in higher education are no exception.

Nationwide, students are delaying their education until the pandemic is over and colleges return to the traditional classroom approach instead of the online model being used in its place. Some are simply uncomfortable with online learning, and others are fearful that the education they receive remotely is not of the same quality as what they get in the classroom with the instructor present.

Allan Hancock College students have many of the same concerns. But a recent survey indicates their overall attitude is positive and optimistic. They are confident they will get through this, and life will return to normal, sooner, they hope, rather than later.

Many students report the stay-at-home order has enabled them to spend more quality time with their families.

“At home I am enjoying all the time I get to spend with my kids,” one wrote. “I love that we can be at home more and have more family time.”