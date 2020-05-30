Mary Lou Parks: Hearing, heeding the crows’ warning

People are frightened for the present and the future. Because they are being told by their leaders to blame others they are turning on each other.

When I was young I took the world for granted. We lived in the best country in the world, most people living here had enough to eat, a place to sleep and a job they could do. There were always poor people, but that was because they had poor health and couldn’t work, or were lazy. Many people worked until they died or they had to live with their children. When you graduated from school, if you were a guy, you could get almost any kind of job. If you were a woman you could be a teacher, a nurse or a secretary, then get married and have children.

Most people attended a worship service once a week and spoke respectfully to each other. No one even imagined such a thing as a climate crisis. Our world was solid and created for us to use.

There were evil people in our world but we all knew who those people were — Hitler, Mussolini, etc., and they didn’t live in our country. We learned our goals were to work hard, make money and improve our situations. We believed the more we invented the better we would be. No one believed we would run out of anything, and those who did kept that knowledge a secret.