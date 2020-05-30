Mary Lou Parks: Hearing, heeding the crows’ warning

Our neighborhood crows seem to be very upset.
I’ve heard crows are very intelligent. I’ve observe their behavior and notice they seem to be very social. They talk to each other a lot by making a clicking noise and always travel together.
At least two or more, sometimes as many as 10, showed up and circled one of my backyard trees, calling out loudly. They were so noisy I could barely hear myself think. They continued to circle and crow for about 10 minutes, then flew away.
The next day they returned to do the same thing. I was beginning to think I was caught in a Hitchcock movie. I thought to myself, these birds sound disturbed. What is going on?
Could it be they are upset and trying to call out about the state of our world? Do living beings other than humans understand the world is in danger? Do they understand that there are more and more disasters happening such as typhoons, tsunamis, floods, wild fires, unsafe water and natural foods harmed by pesticides?
The human race has always had to deal with pandemics. There have been some horrible episodes of killing diseases, but now we are experiencing a combination of climate crisis, a worldwide pandemic and a movement toward monarchy in many countries that in the past were democratic, including our own.
Eight million people around the globe have been displaced due to wars, loss of housing and land because of disasters and are living in temporary shelter or none at all. Many are living in tents or other crowded and unsatisfactory shelters. Many don’t have adequate water or food and no way to provide for themselves, especially the homeless and immigrants who camp at river banks or on beaches.
People are frightened for the present and the future. Because they are being told by their leaders to blame others they are turning on each other.
When I was young I took the world for granted. We lived in the best country in the world, most people living here had enough to eat, a place to sleep and a job they could do. There were always poor people, but that was because they had poor health and couldn’t work, or were lazy. Many people worked until they died or they had to live with their children. When you graduated from school, if you were a guy, you could get almost any kind of job. If you were a woman you could be a teacher, a nurse or a secretary, then get married and have children.
Most people attended a worship service once a week and spoke respectfully to each other. No one even imagined such a thing as a climate crisis. Our world was solid and created for us to use.
There were evil people in our world but we all knew who those people were — Hitler, Mussolini, etc., and they didn’t live in our country. We learned our goals were to work hard, make money and improve our situations. We believed the more we invented the better we would be. No one believed we would run out of anything, and those who did kept that knowledge a secret.
So when we began to hear that things were not like we had thought, but much more complicated, a lot of us refused to believe this and turned away from the truth because it meant we would have to change and that seemed impossible.
How could we change our transportation systems? How can we give up using plastic when it was such a great invention? Instead, most of us began the task of living in denial. We liked our world the way it was. We knew how to work and play in it. We couldn’t even imagine how difficult it would be to change everything. We focused on financial gain until it became too important, even more important than life itself.
Now we have three major catastrophes happening all at once — climate crisis, a global pandemic and a number of world leaders who seem to be leading us down the path of mass destruction. Yet, a number of people still seem to be in big denial. Many of these people see changing our ways as a threat to their rights and freedom. Will we continue to fight the wrong battles until it’s too late? Will humans heed the crows’ warning or will the planet belong to them?
Mary Lou Parks is a Lompoc resident.
