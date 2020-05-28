Mary Zepeda: How do you recycle right?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all strive to be good stewards of the environment, so how do we know we are recycling right? Do you ever wonder what happens when you place non-recyclable materials in the recycling bin?

The key to recycling right is to understand what your waste hauler considers a recyclable material. If you’re not sure, download a recycling guide from your waste hauler’s website. When recycling at home: (1) recycle clean and dry bottles, cans, paper and cardboard; (2) keep food and liquid out of your recycling bin; and (3) keep loose plastic bags or bagged recyclables out of the recycling bin. By following these 3 rules and the waste hauler’s recycling guidelines, you will help reduce contaminated truck loads. Contaminated loads take more time to sort and increase the cost of processing, which leads to higher rates for all of us.