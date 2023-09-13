The nation can solve its policy challenges. Even though it doesn’t get the attention it deserves, it is vital for people to know a great deal of bipartisan work is being done in Congress.
This isn’t surprising since most Americans remain in the political mainstream and want our elected leaders to work together.
One policy debate this nation is having revolves around electric vehicles, or EVs.
While I am a proud supporter of President Biden and am glad he has led the nation as a centrist, I worry that the administration has made an over-commitment to EVs. Also, several states — Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Minnesota — are following California’s lead by implementing policies to ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.
Indeed, Centrist Democrats of America — which advocates for Democrats to lead from the political center — did polling across those states (excluding California) to gauge people’s opinions on EVs, and our findings show that most folks are leery of massive government investments in EVs. For example:
—Just 3 percent of Maryland voters say more investments to increase the number of EVs should be the top government funding priority.
—Only 9 percent of Minnesota voters strongly support restricting the sale of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles and banning the sales of gas and diesel vehicles within the next 10 years.
—3 percent of New Jersey voters say limiting the number of gas vehicles sold in the state is the best approach to encouraging more EV usage.
—In Delaware, 62 percent of respondents agreed that “an incremental approach to getting more electric vehicles on the road makes more sense for Delaware residents, and the gradual build-up will allow for the market to fix itself along the way.”
A substantial majority of these respondents — especially Democrats — are worried about the effects of climate change. So, it is not that people deny global warming; they have doubts about EVs.
For instance, I live in rural southern Illinois, where there is almost no infrastructure for charging EVs. On top of that, many farmers in my community rely on gas-powered vehicles and have made investments in that machinery to use those trucks for many years. In the future, farmers would like to be able to buy a new gas- or diesel-powered truck and not worry about finding adequate charging infrastructure.
We also must not forget that, on average, EVs cost thousands of dollars more than a gas-powered vehicle. Plus, it can cost thousands of dollars to install proper equipment in a home to be able to charge an EV.
While I remain supportive of the $7,500 tax credit for EVs that was part of Biden’s signature achievement, the Inflation Reduction Act, I think Democrats should consider expanding those credits to people to buy hybrid vehicles like a Toyota Prius.
I understand the environmental movement wants to eliminate all gas- and diesel-powered vehicles as soon as possible. But helping Americans afford a gas-powered hybrid vehicle would save people money at the fuel pump, help them do something about climate change, and not force them to buy an EV before the country has enough charging stations. This seems like a common-sense solution to fight climate change, help people save money on gas, and accept the reality on the current limitations of EVs.
Policy disagreements on issues like EVs between members of the same political party are a healthy part of our American democracy. I am a proud Democrat, and I urge the White House to keep in mind that hard-working, tax-paying citizens want sensible policies. That is why I worry that banning gas vehicles is not the best policy for the White House and states to pursue.