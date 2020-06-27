Mike Gonzalez: Statues of Juan de Onate, Ponce de Leon are attacked; let's take a closer look

The Guardian newspaper, for example, captured the multi-dimensions of history when it observed about Onate: "(He) is celebrated as a cultural father figure in communities along the Upper Rio Grande who trace their ancestry to Spanish settlers. But he is also reviled for his brutality."

It's a shame that a liberal newspaper from Britain has given this matter a much more balanced approach than the American press has. Anyone who has travelled throughout New Mexico and other parts of the Southwest can attest that local residents are quite proud of their history, often pulling out land deeds from the king and telling tales of how their ancestors "made the crossing" with Onate in 1598.

But there is an ideological play at work here that seeks to replace the narrative of the locals with one filled with grievances.

In my forthcoming book, "The Plot to Change America," I discuss how the Chicano activists that emerged from the academic cauldron of the 1960s in fact hounded their elders. According to professor Cristina Mora, these activists humiliated members of patriotic groups as "sellouts for emphasizing assimilation and a connection to Spain." In this way, she notes, "Chicanos drew a clear line between Mexican-Americans and the descendants of European migration. For Chicanos, Mexican-Americans constituted a 'raza,' a distinct racial minority that had been persecuted."