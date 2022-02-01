Remembering Mike Warren:
The first emotion that I felt when Ray Down called me to say that Mike Warren had suddenly passed away was one of immense sadness and loss – not just in a personal sense but also in terms of the impact on his family, friends, students, athletes, and community. He touched so many lives in so many ways.
Then I started to think about how much more there was to him than perhaps many people knew. All of us who were part of his life knew he was a great coach and athletic director at different levels and how much athletics occupied much of his career and interests.
But he was much more than that. The Mike I knew had a keen mind, a kind heart and a great sense of humor. He was an avid student of history and government; a fan of the arts; a devoted spouse, dad, and grandparent; and a highly competent manager and executive. If there was ever a Renaissance man, Mike was it.
I first met Mike when he coached football at Lompoc High. Actually my first encounter was with a not very happy Mike who arrived at Lompoc High one Monday morning and found I had ok’d the use of the grounds, including the much treasured and well-kept football field, for a very well attended dog show which left a not so good footprint on the grassy areas.
The lessons I learned from that conversation about the limits of my authority as a superintendent served me well over the years. But then as I got to know Mike and heard so much about him from our two sons and others associated with Lompoc High, I learned what a remarkable and highly regarded professional person he was.
Our sons and many other students admired and respected him greatly as a teacher and mentor. He always encouraged the students he met to expand their lives, seek new horizons, and be persons of good character. Two years ago our youngest son wrote to Mike and thanked him for teaching him a valuable lesson in life – that it’s better to be smart than a smart-ass and that character counts.
As I got to know Mike better over the years and we became close friends, I appreciated our many conversations about American history. He was an avid reader and we shared many book titles. We also talked about the arts, since he and Nancy often went to concerts and the theater in LA.
We shared the activities of our wives, kids and grandkids. He loved his family very much and enjoyed sharing stories about each and every one of them. And we had memorable get togethers which included the Bracebridge Dinner in Yosemite with Alice and Ray Down and Mary and Bill Graham. We looked pretty good in our more formal attire. (Well, at least they did).
Mike never lost his love for Lompoc High and particularly Lompoc football. He would often head up there for games and kept in contact with the coaches. The present coach – Andrew Jones – told me what a great mentor Mike has been to him over the years.
There hasn’t been a moment when he lost his love for the game and always emphasized how important it was to use the sport as a means of building good character and morals.
No person, even one as remarkable as Mike, can do it alone. His wife, Nancy, was an outstanding teacher in her own right and has many artistic and technology talents which I know supported Mike in many ways. She shares Mike’s love for family and friends and also has a wonderful sense of humor. I know Mike depended on her and loved her very much. But then he was a smart guy and probably figured out really quickly what a special person she was and is.
Mike was a difference maker in Lompoc and has left a great legacy in the community. And much the same can be said for his years in Santa Barbara. He had something we might call “substance.” And by that I mean character and strength.
Thank you, Mike, for all you did and being such a great friend over the years. I already miss you and know many others will as well. May God’s blessings be with you in your new surroundings and your wonderful family. Like you, they are all pretty special.