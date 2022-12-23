2022 has been a remarkable year for science. The U.S. proved it could push an asteroid off its course by firing a rocket at it, establishing our ability to evade a collision with a celestial body, should one head our way.

Also this year, researchers achieved a net energy gain through controlled fusion for the first time, imitating the sun by merging hydrogen atoms into helium. Hydrogen is widely available.

Combining its atoms to form helium releases abundant energy.

Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.

0
0
0
0
0