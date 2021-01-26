Nelson Sagisi: Columnist's argument about Democrat 'identity crisis' hypocritical

In a rambling, far-fetched, and confusing diatribe against the California Democratic Party in general and against George Gascon, the newly-elected LA County District attorney, specifically, columnist Thomas Elias makes politically charged comments that accuse the California Democratic Party of an “identity crises that has divided the Party for the last few years ...”
California has been a diverse, inclusive, united, blue, Democrat-controlled state since “Governator Terminator” left office with a record low 23% favorability rating. (Which was only one point higher than Gray Davis when he was recalled.).
I am a California Democrat and I believe the columnist is confusing and misrepresenting “identity crises” with “diversity”, which is a hallmark and strength of our California Democratic Party. We Democrats are not monolithic in our members or in our ideas regarding legislation and governance.
He criticizes George Gascon for ordering “courtroom deputies (to) immediately stop enforcing the state’s “three-strikes-and-you’re-out,” while dismissing Mr. Gascon’s argument that “third strikes lead to excessive prison terms disproportionately affecting Blacks and Latinos ...” and that “they do not deter many crimes, but do wreck lives and cause societal damage.”
Also, when Mr. Gascon told a reporter, “People that commit a crime ... are going to face accountability ... that will be proportionate to the crime,” Mr. Elias obfuscates by writing “he was endorsing the Biblical principle of an “eye for an eye” rather than make penalties for any single crime greater than their actual effect on victims.”
He concludes, “The conflict is a dramatic reflection of the divide within the state’s Democratic Party between moderates and ultra-liberals calling themselves progressives.” I find it disingenuous, hypocritical, insulting, and flabbergasting that an apparent “ultra conservative, right winger” has the gall and audacity to disparage and criticize “moderate, ultra-liberal” Democrats for doing their job.
Mr. Elias makes the maddeningly outrageous claim that “ultra-liberals like Gascon should be aware that if they swing their party too far left, they will endanger the Democrats’ current domination of state politics and all its major offices.” I would like to point out that ultra-conservative, right-wing California “Trumpublicans” like state Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), Rep. Darryl Issa (R-San Marcos), Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita), Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Hesperia), and Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Oroville) have swung their party so far right that they can be considered advocates for sedition.
I find the argument regarding Democrats’ “identity crises” hypocritical and politically incorrigible in light of the current California Republican Party that is attempting a frivolous recall, has members refuting the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 Presidential election, and admitted to placing 50 misleading ballot boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties (and continued the practice even though government officials deemed it to be illegal and could lead to election fraud).
In my humble opinion, the columnist needs to examine and explain how the the leadership of California Republicans allowed “Trumpublicans” to take over their party and how to undo the damage they have wrought. Our cities, state, and country need Democrats and Republicans trusting each other and working to solve the unprecedented problems in our COVID-19 pandemic ravaged world.
Nelson Sagisi is a resident of Santa Maria.
