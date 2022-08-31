California is squarely in the middle of another of our iconic summer months, where families can enjoy endless sunshine and warm evenings. Unfortunately, due to our inability to meet our power demands, this iconic time has become synonymous with the threat of rolling blackouts.

These, often unpredictable, blackout events put the lives of our most at-risk residents in serious jeopardy as we strive to stay cool in near record setting heatwaves. It is the duty of this legislative body to ensure that these repeat threats become exceedingly rare, yet the state has failed to do so to date.

As the 2022 legislative season comes to a close in less than a week, the responsibility to craft and pass good-governance policies pertaining to energy production cannot be understated. As it stands today, there indeed is a proposal which focuses on the temporary elongation of the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

