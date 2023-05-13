CycleMAYnia, a month-long celebration featuring dozens of fun and creative community events, is upon us!

I am especially looking forward to the first ever Santa Ynez Valley Open Streets happening on Sunday, May 21 in Buellton.

“Open Streets” invites us to create a safe, temporary, car-free space on roads, opening them up as a public park for a day for people to mingle outdoors, walk, bike, skate, or play, and relish being connected to our community in new ways.

Joan Hartmann is Santa Barbara County's 3rd District supervisor.

