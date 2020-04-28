Paul Armentano: COVID-19 pandemic response elevates cannabis to mainstream

National polling finds that 93 percent of citizens approve of the use of medical cannabis when it is authorized by a doctor, and 68 percent of Americans – including majorities of Democrats, independents and Republicans – believe that marijuana ought to be legal for all adults. Overall, some one in seven adults self-identify as cannabis consumers. In California, at least 5% of adults acknowledge using cannabis to treat symptoms of a medical condition.

Many are using cannabis therapeutically for the treatment of chronic pain, spasticity or other conditions for which it has well-established efficacy. Furthermore, many of these consumers are seniors and are among those at greatest risk for COVID-related complications.

This is why state regulators here and elsewhere have wisely decided to take steps to provide and maintain these consumers with access to state-regulated, lab tested cannabis products. They recognize that these vulnerable persons must not be abruptly cut off from their established supply chains or inadvertently directed toward the illicit market during this crisis, as the products available there may potentially be tainted or adulterated and may further compromise patients’ health. They also recognize that many patients cannot afford to stockpile months of medicine at one time, and therefore will need to continue to make frequent trips to dispensaries.