PRO: Ending prison crowding can limit coronavirus infections

While some jurisdictions have transferred hundreds of people to home confinement or released people from jail awaiting trial, far too few releases have occurred to slow serious illness and death behind bars. The federal Bureau of Prisons, which has a population of 174,000 and has been operating overcrowded prisons for decades, is a stark case in point. To end overcrowding systemwide, thereby allowing increased opportunities for social distancing, at least 11,000 people must be released from federal facilities.

Since March 26, when Attorney General William Barr issued his first directive to prison officials on expediting home transfers, only 1,022 people have been transferred to home confinement. As of April 14, 692 correctional officers and prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus and 15 people have died in federal prisons.

The attorney general's limited strategy to reduce crowding ignores research that finds older people in prison have very low rates of recidivism upon release regardless of their offense type or history of violent behavior. Known as "aging out of crime," the phenomenon has been long established and should be considered in decisions to determine whether or not an individual presents a threat to public safety and is suitable for release.