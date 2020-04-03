Rajesh Bhayana:We need enforceable, national self-isolation rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'm a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. My wife is the head of human resources for an infrastructure firm in Canada. She has been working from home since last June, when we moved from Toronto into a condo just a five-minute walk from MGH. As the coronavirus crisis unfolded, nonurgent medical care was postponed in preparation. So I was at home with my wife practicing social distancing by staying at our condo.

Every now and then, we collected packages from our lobby, surprised to sometimes see people who appeared symptomatic. It was probably just allergies, we hoped. Then, over several days, my wife felt a sore throat, followed by a fever, followed by muscle aches, followed by profound fatigue and weakness that rendered her bedbound.

When my wife tested positive for COVID-19, we expected to hear clear direction and reinforcement of the importance of isolation. This is not what happened. A Massachusetts public health official called and reviewed how we could minimize spread within the home. I was surprised by the omission of the single most important piece of information for people who test positive: Stay at home at all times unless seeking emergency medical care.