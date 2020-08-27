Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand

When the spread of the coronavirus derailed the end of this past school year, I think we all hoped we’d be back to normal by the fall, for the sake of our children’s education.
Now, this is proving to be the most challenging start to a school year we’ve seen in our community as we await direction from the state and local officials on when schools can reopen for in-person classes, and which COVID-19 awareness measures will be employed to ensure the safety of all involved.
I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize our local teachers, administrators and school staff members for all of their hard work and their ongoing commitment to educating our youth in this uncertain climate.
When our tribe’s charitable foundation expressed interest in giving Santa Ynez Valley schools some financial assistance for resources that were undoubtedly outside their typical budgets, we reached out to administrators to learn more about how they’re approaching the distance-learning challenge. Hearing about the lengths our schools are going to maintain engagement with our students was impressive, and I felt compelled to share some of those details with the greater community.
The obvious need for our schools were portable devices, but internet access isn’t a guarantee for all students in our community. Los Olivos School and Dunn School set out to acquire “hot spots” or find ways to improve connectivity so that students had adequate access to lessons.
Ballard School recently purchased 30 new laptops to ensure students had a sufficient computer to use at home, and the school also invested in their staff’s professional development by offering a Remote Teaching Virtual Training Day for all teachers and instructional assistants.
Ballard was also among schools, such as Santa Ynez Charter School and The Family School, to focus on software that could improve the students’ transition to online learning. Ballard and Santa Ynez Charter are employing Google Classroom, while The Family School sees promise in an app called SeeSaw, which allows students to access assignments and submit work to their teachers on different platforms.
Some schools hope to improve the virtual learning experience by adding a human touch. Santa Ynez Charter is adding a Remote Learning Specialist Teacher who will assist pupils with unique needs, including English learners, and create reengagement strategies for students who are absent from distance learning.
Santa Ynez High School is creating a part-time “community liaison” position for the 2020-21 school year to help with outreach to students and families. The goal is for this liaison to connect with students who have attendance issues, identify barriers to attendance, seek out solutions and communicate parent concerns to school administrators.
These are just a few examples of our local schools going above and beyond the normal call of duty to keep our children engaged and educated.
We are proud to partner with 12 Santa Ynez Valley schools and provide $100,000 in funding to help satisfy portions of their current needs. Distance learning isn’t ideal, but it’s what our local educators are faced with as they further their commitment to provide a high level of education in our community.
I hope you will join me in applauding our fine teachers, administrators and staff members as they do their absolute best, while awaiting the day our students can return to the classroom as soon and as safely as possible.
Raul Armenta in the Vice Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
