My family and I follow the weather closely. We even frequently tune in to the Weather Channel. But I never dreamed the cable outlet would become today’s Walter Cronkite. Alas, it is so.

A new YouGov survey ranked the Weather Channel as America’s most trusted news source, ahead of several traditional news operations such as PBS and the Wall Street Journal.

This survey tracks a recent AP/NORC poll showing that 45 percent of Americans have little to no faith in media organizations reporting on events fairly and accurately. Equally troubling, almost 75 percent of respondents believe the media increases polarization. And the Pew Research Center reported last October that trust in local news sources, which Americans long have considered the most reliable, was at their lowest point in recent years. In 2017 and 2019, for example, 85 percent of Americans had some or a lot of trust in local news reporting. In 2022, that figure was down to 71 percent.

William McKenzie is the senior editorial adviser at the George W. Bush Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
