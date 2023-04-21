For a trainee in the general contracting trades, having the benefit of a wise and experienced employer is not always a given, but 25 year-old Mike was fortunate, as he was taken under the wing of 55 year-old Eric, who holds several California licenses.

“Just give me your word that you will show up on-time, pay attention, and you will be the beneficiary of my adult working life as a general contractor and electrician. When you leave me, you will be able to go out on your own and establish your own successful business,” Eric said.

They shook hands, and for the next two years Mike “proved to be my best trainee and then full-time employee ever,” Eric told me.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

