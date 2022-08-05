“Mr. Beaver, I always thought that I was a good judge of character, and am very trusting, but must have the word sucker in bright, neon-green, tattooed on my forehead. Constantly, I hire the wrong people to work in my accounting firm and wind up feeling very sad and alone when the women I date turn out to just be after money, gifts and weekends out of town at my expense,” “Ben’s” email began.

“You had a couple of terrific articles about how to avoid being scammed and learning how to say ‘no’ that were based on interviews with a psychology professor. I’ll bet that he would be an ideal source of pointers on staying away from the wrong people, and I imagine that there are a lot of folks like me who could use that information.”

We Aren’t Very Good at Seeing Deception

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

0
0
0
0
0