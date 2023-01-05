On Dec. 30, as Washington shut down for the Christmas-New Year holidays and Republicans prepared to take over the House of Representatives, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, in their final days of power, released copies of former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 through 2020.

Democratic lawmakers had fought for years to get the documents. They claimed they needed them not for partisan political reasons but in order to oversee the Internal Revenue Service more effectively. The "legislative purpose" rationale was always a joke; everyone knew that, once they had the returns, Democrats would release them to the public in hopes of setting off a wave of negative stories about Trump. And that is exactly what they did.

Now, with the returns public, it is worth recalling the years of anticipation and sensational theorizing that defined the effort to pry loose Trump's tax records. The combined forces of the Resistance, the Democratic Party and assorted NeverTrumpers engaged in an extended campaign of heavy breathing about what deep, dark secrets might be in the returns.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

0
0
0
0
0