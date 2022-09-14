"Remember the ladies!"

Abigail Adams wrote that famous admonition to her husband John in 1776, while he was helping to draft the Declaration of Independence. It took another 144 years for women to gain the right to vote. And today, 102 years after suffrage became law, women hold the key to American elections.

For Democrats to have a realistic chance at retaining their Congressional majorities this fall -- and probably the White House in 2024 -- they will need the votes of Abigail Adams' sisters: angry, energized women.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

