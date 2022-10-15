Republicans always believe the polls are slanted against them. That belief has sometimes caused them to misread big political races.

In 2012, for example, a significant number of Republicans convinced themselves that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was actually going to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk about "unskewing" the polls. Then Obama beat Romney handily.

But there have also been some egregious examples of polling bias, or at least polling mistakes, in the years since Donald Trump entered national politics. On many occasions, pollsters have seemed unable to measure Trump's appeal, especially in state-level polls.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

