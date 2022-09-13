Joan Hartmann

Hartmann

My first day of first grade is still vividly etched in my memory — the day I rode my bike to school for the very first time. I grew impatient as my Dad reviewed the lessons of my bike safety class. I was just eager to take off. It meant independence; freedom; self-reliance.

I was going to power “my own self” for an exhilarating morning ride. I was going to prove that I could pedal those 2+ miles all by myself (only learning later that my Dad followed me by car the entire way). In those days, concerns about health, exercise and too much screen time were still years in the future. I just knew that it was a grand adventure.

Nowadays, too few children ever have that experience. In the Santa Ynez Valley, outside of Buellton and Solvang, we have few sidewalks or safe, delineated paths for those on foot, bike, or horseback. Despite living in a beautiful rural, small-town area, to get around safely, most of us resort to car, adding to congestion, pollution, and the pitfalls of the sedentary life. This reliance on cars and absence of trails deprives children of a significant rite of passage and the opportunity to be more active and self-sufficient.

Joan Hartmann is the 3rd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.

0
0
0
0
0