Rona Barrett: Are you kidding, Mr. President?

Dear Mr. President,
You’re kidding us, right? You must be kidding us. With all we seniors are facing at this critical moment in our lives, do you honestly believe that messing with our Social Security and Medicare will help us?
After all, didn’t you write in your book Time to Get Tough in 2011, “It’s not unreasonable for people who paid into a system for decades to expect to get their money’s worth ¬— that’s not “entitlement,” that’s honoring a deal. We as a society must also make an ironclad commitment to providing a safety net for those who can’t make one for themselves.”
Why, Mr. President. You sound a bit like President Roosevelt in 1935.
With the help of both parties of Congress, President Roosevelt signed into law the Social Security Act, creating “a social insurance program designed to pay retired workers age 65 or older a continuing income after retirement, says www.ssa.gov. Upon signing this transformative bill, President Roosevelt said, "We can never insure one hundred percent of the population against one hundred percent of the hazards and vicissitudes of life, but we have tried to frame a law which will give some measure of protection to the average citizen and to his family against the loss of a job and against poverty-ridden old age."
Poverty-ridden old age. Let that sink in. It’s hard for you, I know. You’re not an average citizen. You’ve never been deprived. And you’d rather not think of yourself as being old. None of us do. But time has a way of slipping into the future, doesn’t it?
Did you know in the U.S. there are 331 million people including more than 54 million seniors with an average lifespan of 78.93 years? Incredibly, in 2019 we had 97,000 seniors 100 years old and beyond. You don’t really believe all of these people are just going to fend for themselves should Social Security be gone by 2023, do you?
Did you know that Social Security’s purpose isn’t just to help seniors to build a better future for themselves? It’s also for the regular working folk — you know, the plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipefitters, the people you claim who like you the most — who may find themselves in need of help during their most productive years.
Beyond retirement insurance, Social Security provides survivors insurance, disability insurance, public assistance and welfare services including temporary assistance for needy families, medical assistance, maternal and child health services, food stamps, and energy assistance. These are just a few of the many programs Social Security offers those in need.
But now you’re saying you want to eliminate the payroll tax for the rest of 2020, and perhaps even beyond that, which is how Social Security is funded.
I’m not an expert, but I agree with the experts who say your idea is a terrible idea. It will not help those still working and it will decimate lives now and in the future.
What our leaders say matters. And right now, you’re our leader. But time has a way of slipping into the future, doesn’t it? No, I’m not kidding.
To my dear readers:
Until next time … keep thinking the good thoughts.
The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.
