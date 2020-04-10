RONA BARRETT'S GRAY MATTERS: How one president soothed our nation and made it better

Fireside Chat, April 28, 1935: So many figures are quoted to prove so many things. Sometimes it depends on what paper you read or what broadcast you listen in on.

Speech, June 27, 1936: There is a mysterious cycle in human events. To some generations much is given. Of other generations much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.

Second Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 1937: The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.

Speech at Marietta, Ohio, July 8, 1938: Let us not be afraid to help each other - let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and Senators and Congressmen and Government officials but the voters of this country.

Fourth Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 1945: We Americans of today, together with our allies, are passing through a period of supreme test. It is a test of our courage - of our resolve - of our wisdom - our essential democracy. If we meet that test - successfully and honorably - we shall perform a service of historic importance which men and women and children will honor throughout all time...