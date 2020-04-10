RONA BARRETT'S GRAY MATTERS: How one president soothed our nation and made it better

My friends, if you're feeling helpless right now because of our governor's unprecedented dramatic action to keep us safe by his order that we "stay at home," which has forced our economy into a "medically-induced coma," let me gently remind you that our country has been through this before.
Yes, it was a long time ago. Then, as now, we were in a world of hurt and wondering how we'd ever get back to our normal lives. And when.
It was the Great Depression and then World War II. We were feeling helpless as well as hopeless. That's when Franklin D. Roosevelt helped us navigate out of our dark days.
If ever we needed the words from this better angel, it is now. So please, gather 'round, return with us now to those thrilling words of yesteryear - a sampling of his speeches and fireside chats - and let them warm your spirit.
From his First Inaugural Address, March 4, 1933:
The only thing we have to fear is fear itself - nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.
These dark days will be worth all they cost us if they teach us that our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men.
This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.
Fireside Chat, April 28, 1935: So many figures are quoted to prove so many things. Sometimes it depends on what paper you read or what broadcast you listen in on.
Speech, June 27, 1936: There is a mysterious cycle in human events. To some generations much is given. Of other generations much is expected. This generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.
Second Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 1937: The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.
Speech at Marietta, Ohio, July 8, 1938: Let us not be afraid to help each other - let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and Senators and Congressmen and Government officials but the voters of this country.
Fourth Inaugural Address, Jan. 20, 1945: We Americans of today, together with our allies, are passing through a period of supreme test. It is a test of our courage - of our resolve - of our wisdom - our essential democracy. If we meet that test - successfully and honorably - we shall perform a service of historic importance which men and women and children will honor throughout all time...
And lastly - I have been unable to find out the context in which he said: We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.
Because of FDR's enduring words of wisdom, the whole country held onto hope. He soothed our nation and made us feel not helpless, but helpful. We became a better nation for it. And we'll do it again. Together.
Until next timeﾅkeep thinking the good thoughts.
The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area's first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.
