Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: We can grow through what we go through

Remember when we were teenagers? And all we could think about was ending whatever we were going through? And how much better it would be when it was over? And we would get to do all the wonderful things we wanted to be doing?

Sure, you do.

And now, during this most unprecedented time, we wish it more than ever.

Sure, we do.

But now, like then, we’re told that just because we want it, it doesn’t mean we’re going to get it. At least not right away. And not all at once.

So, most of us are doing what we’re told to do to end this abnormal way we’re living.

We stay home. We keep our distance from our neighbors, friends, and even loved ones.

We wear masks when it becomes necessary to venture out.

We look for ways to take advantage of our time: we clean, we organize and reorganize.

We check in on and celebrate with friends and loved ones via social media, phone, FaceTime, Skype – or even the latest marvel – Zoom. We try to stay as connected as we can.

We binge watch all of our favorites we haven’t had a chance to get around to. We binge watch new ones.