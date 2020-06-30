Rosamond S. King: Words, race and the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As an English professor, I write and teach about words for a living. But you don't need a Ph.D. to realize some of the language we use to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic invokes racism - and sometimes subtly promotes violence.

President Donald Trump has often called the coronavirus "the Chinese virus," referring to it as the "kung flu" at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Most people recognize this language as racist, even if they don't know about the harm it's doing.

Between mid-March and mid-April of this year, the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council recorded significant increases in attacks against Asian Americans and Asians. The group tracked more than 1,500 such incidents, from name-calling to physical assault, in that one-month time frame alone.

Trump has implied that Asians and Asian Americans are not only responsible for spreading the virus, but may have created it, too, an assertion for which there is no evidence. His allegations are in keeping with hundreds of years of racist blaming immigrants, non-Whites and non-English speakers for carrying diseases - from the plague to HIV and now the new coronavirus.