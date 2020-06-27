Sam Appel and Patricio Portillo: Electric trucks rule will create jobs and cut cancer-causing pollution

The jobs and public health gains we’ll get from adopting the electric truck standard are exactly what California needs to recover from this pandemic. Bad air is making low-income communities and communities of color more vulnerable to lung diseases like COVID-19. And, despite major air quality improvements, California cities are still plagued by some of the worst air in the nation – and diesel truck pollution is the leading cause of the problem.

An estimated 70% of the carcinogens filling our lungs come from trucks and heavy-duty vehicles – a burden that falls most heavily on low-income communities and communities of color. These emissions kill more than 1,400 Californians every year and cost our health system about $29 billion annually.

California has proven that cleaning up air pollution and tackling climate change can drive economic growth. Our clean technology sector now supports more than half a million jobs statewide. If we pair clean truck rules with smart job policies, we can ensure that environmental progress means family-sustaining wages, a safe work environment, comprehensive benefits and a career path for California workers.

California leaders have the opportunity to build a better future for Californians. A vote for electric trucks is a common sense move that can help us emerge more prosperous from the current public health crisis with cleaner air and better jobs, for all.

Sam Appel is the California policy organizer for BlueGreen Alliance, sappel@bluegreenalliance.org. Patricio Portillo is the transportation analyst at Natural Resources Defense Council, pportillo@nrdc.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0