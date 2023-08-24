Sometimes pictures do tell the story. When Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders staged a photo op for the signing of her vaunted LEARNS Act, an education "reform" shoved through a rubber-stamp legislature with virtually no debate, she chose a private school in North Little Rock.

Not a single Black face was in evidence. Most prominent were a half-dozen handsomely dressed little White boys wearing neckties.

The staging was clearly no accident, and the message was obvious.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

