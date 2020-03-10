Sandra Crouse Quinn: Coronavirus will get worse before it gets better, so trust your public health officials, take precautions

We are still at the early stages of the novel coronavirus epidemic with new cases daily throughout the United States. But there are unknowns that limit what scientists, public health officials and governments confidently know about the virus - and can relay to everyday Americans.

That's always been true early in an epidemic, from severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS, the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic and the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak several years ago.

This uncertainty limits the ability of public health and government officials to give the public what it wants most - definitive answers. How is this new virus different from the common cold or the flu? What should we do to protect ourselves? How will it affect our daily lives? Unfortunately, uncertainty is a normal part of any pandemic, and it can take weeks or longer before public health officials and scientists know enough to give full and confident answers.

Yet, we are asking much from the American public. Go about your daily lives. Wash your hands. Cough into your elbow. And increasingly, begin to prepare to stay home if needed. Finally, we ask for support as governments at every level enact new policies and restrictions.