As Santa Maria grows, so does the need for fast and reliable services for our residents. Our Smart City, Safe City vision meets that need and improves your quality of life.
We launched this transformative vision, with the unanimous support of our City Council on behalf of all of our approximately 700 City employees in our 10 departments.
Smart City, Safe City is a collective of the work we do helping residents maintain and enrich their quality of life now and for years to come.
Your City of Santa Maria looks at needs and provides solutions. Smart embraces the use of technology, Safe represents enhanced access to vital services.
Some of our Smart City, Safe City programs we have provided for many years, while others are new. We offer a wide and growing assortment of tools to put money back in your pocket, create efficiency in daily operations, and be kinder to the environment.
Think streamlined and green transportation, smart apps, interactive maps, Police text alerts, online programs, updated traffic and bike lanes, rapid emergency and safety response, online permitting, inclusive playgrounds, our Neighborhood Connect portal, and much more.
All these programs enrich your quality of life, give you peace of mind, and save you time and money.
The basis for our Smart City, Safe City logo is an icon that represents the parts of this vision – technology and safety, represented by semi-circles or Cs in blue and gold (our City colors) – coming together to create a connected community. They are unified by the green S, representing our strong ties to agriculture and the environment.
We have a new Smart City, Safe City website, smartcity.cityofsantamaria.org, with photos, information and videos showing how people in Santa Maria can benefit from robust, easy-to-access services and a more connected living experience.
One component is called Neighborhood Connect, our new website platform to streamline responses for non-emergency City issues. People can access it using a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The website is www.Neighborhoodconnect.cityofsantamaria.org.
User-submitted reports are automatically directed to the responsible department for follow-up. Users who submit their email address receive personalized replies back from the City providing an update on how their concern is being addressed.
An interactive map is also provided on the website, allowing users to view additional concerns reported by other users as well.
For the City, this is designed to help us track and identify trends, and to improve overall customer service. Our goal is to continue to add more reporting categories.
Implementing the Smart City, Safe City vision does not mean we are a perfect city. It does mean, as Santa Maria grows, that we are enhancing our services to meet our needs for the future.
We put the best interests of our community first by investing in a future that is safe and smart for everyone who lives and works here. That is our commitment.
Alice Patino, Mayor of the City of Santa Maria, has dedicated decades of service to Santa Maria in many ways, as the City’s first female Mayor, as a City Councilmember, as an educator, and on numerous nonprofit organization boards.