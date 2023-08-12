As Santa Maria grows, so does the need for fast and reliable services for our residents. Our Smart City, Safe City vision meets that need and improves your quality of life.

We launched this transformative vision, with the unanimous support of our City Council on behalf of all of our approximately 700 City employees in our 10 departments. 

Smart City, Safe City is a collective of the work we do helping residents maintain and enrich their quality of life now and for years to come.

Alice Patino, Mayor of the City of Santa Maria, has dedicated decades of service to Santa Maria in many ways, as the City’s first female Mayor, as a City Councilmember, as an educator, and on numerous nonprofit organization boards.

