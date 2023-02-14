Downtown redevelopment in Santa Maria is proceeding with very exciting revitalization projects that will be transformative. Three developers are working with the City on projects to bring in new housing, businesses, entertainment and restaurants, sparking more life to the area.

I will summarize the vision, each project, and as always, invite the public to continue sharing opinions as we strive to build an exciting downtown with vitality we want.

The City continues taking a leadership role toward this new iteration of downtown. Call it Downtown 3.0 – the original being the grid block pattern pre-1970, downtown 2.0 being the big box Mervyn’s store (then Fallas) and the Santa Maria Town Center (the mall).

Alice Patino is the Mayor of Santa Maria.

