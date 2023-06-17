 Skip to main content
Guest Commentary

Savor the music with Santa Maria Philharmonic Society

While music is often seen as simply a form of entertainment, it can actually have a profound impact on individuals and communities. Studies have shown that listening to classical music can reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and improve overall well-being.

Orchestra performances, in particular, can be transformative experiences that bring together people from all walks of life to connect with each other and create a sense of community.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has had a profound impact on the community since its founding. Through our performances and educational programs, we have brought classical music to thousands of people in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas.

This commentary was written by the staff of the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

