The Supreme Court decision June 24 in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade provides an opportunity and challenge to Americans and Californians, including Central Coast residents, to examine their hearts and consciences about the tragedy of abortion and choosing a culture of life.

The Dobbs decision does not outlaw abortion. Instead, it returns decisions on protecting life in the womb to the people and legislature of each state. The Dobbs ruling does not change any of California’s laws.

California already conscripts taxpayer money for abortions through its Medi-Cal program and has some of the most pro-abortion laws in the country. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom and many legislators are trying to make this bad situation worse.

Hunter T. Jameson is a Santa Maria resident and a member of Right to Life of the Central Coast.

