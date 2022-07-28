The Supreme Court decision June 24 in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade provides an opportunity and challenge to Americans and Californians, including Central Coast residents, to examine their hearts and consciences about the tragedy of abortion and choosing a culture of life.
The Dobbs decision does not outlaw abortion. Instead, it returns decisions on protecting life in the womb to the people and legislature of each state. The Dobbs ruling does not change any of California’s laws.
California already conscripts taxpayer money for abortions through its Medi-Cal program and has some of the most pro-abortion laws in the country. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom and many legislators are trying to make this bad situation worse.
Abortion brings death. It deliberately takes an innocent life.
A new life begins
At the moment of conception, a new living being with his or her own DNA is created. By the sixth week, the heart has begun to beat, and brain waves can be detected. At the eighth week, the preborn child can suck its thumb, feel pain, and respond to a touch. By the 12th week, the baby has all organ systems working and has taken on the human form in all relevant aspects.
Abortion advocates who champion “reproductive health care” and “abortion services” cloak the ugly reality that such “health care services” destroy reproduction by killing babies in the womb.
Why is it that for so many activists in the “pro-choice” movement the choice they want to help pregnant moms make is death for their preborn children?
Help to choose life
Pro-life proponents aim to help each mother choose to be a life-giver and to protect the life of her preborn — to help and protect two lives at once. Help for pregnant moms and new moms (and dads) in tough situations is available through a broad network of pregnancy resource centers in California, including the Central Coast.
These centers provide a wide range of compassionate, confidential services, nearly always free of charge. Typical offerings include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds of preborn babies (at some centers), counseling, pre-parenting and parenting classes, and baby diapers and clothes. Many centers provide adoption referrals and after-abortion support.
In the Central Coast area, pregnancy resource centers operate in towns including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo.
These donor-funded centers aim to spread a culture of life and love by helping moms and dads choose life for their little ones.
Promoting a culture of death
Sadly, Gov. Newsom and his Future of Abortion Council have flooded the current Legislature with bills to promote abortions and to make the state an abortion magnet, a leader in the culture of death. Newsom has budgeted $40 million to pay for abortions in the state for anyone, resident or non-resident, who needs money to pay to kill their unborn child.
The Legislature has already passed and placed on the Nov. 8 ballot a measure that would make the right to kill innocent life in the womb a constitutional guarantee in our state. It is possible the measure might override current legal limits that stop abortion at viability and instead allow abortion on demand until the moment of birth.
Other deplorable bills are still moving through the Legislature, which is now in July recess, but will return in August for its final month.
An extremely concerning proposal is Assembly Bill 2223, which the Assembly has passed and sent to the Senate. Pro-life activists fear that in spite of bill backers saying it won’t, that AB 2223 could allow infanticide of babies born alive after surviving abortion. It “radically undermines protection for newborns,” says the American Center for Law and Justice. Other bills before the Senate would use taxpayer money to train abortionists and fund studies on how to make abortions more available.
Speaking up for life
Residents in Santa Barbara County can call Sen. Monique Limon in Sacramento, (916) 651-4019, to oppose AB 2223 and other pro-abortion bills before the Senate.
Some bills to fund abortions and support services such as lodging, meals, and dependent childcare (yes, childcare) for those traveling in-state in California for abortions are now before the Assembly. Residents in north Santa Barbara County can call Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, (916) 319-2035, to oppose these bills.
Saying yes to a culture of life in California post-Roe includes saying no to proposed laws that would spread the culture of death.