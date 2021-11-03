As we continue into the current school year, my two school-age children are confirming my belief in how important in-person learning is for young students.
I applaud our local teachers for all of the time and effort they devoted to recreating a classroom setting last spring, with limited resources, through online learning. It was the necessary course of action in the face of a global pandemic, but I see how the return to school, with the in-person interactions and return to a daily routine, has re-engaged the students in my household.
I can only imagine what it means to the most vulnerable children in our community – the ones in foster care who see school as one of the most stable, consistent elements in their lives. No matter what was going on in their personal lives, physically being in school, until last spring, was a stabilizing force they shared with their classmates.
As a board member for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Santa Barbara County, a local nonprofit that recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, I’m aware of how important the teacher-student dynamic is to children in foster care.
Schools are a safety net for students, and in some cases, the teachers are more in tune with what the child is going through, recognizing the common warning signs. Our CASA volunteers lean heavily on input from their CASA child’s teacher, ensuring that students are staying on top of assignments and remaining consistent with their attendance.
The in-person interaction between a CASA child and teachers is critical, as is the support of CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers make a world of difference for children by devoting a few hours each week to their CASA child. They serve as a mentor, look out for the best interests of the child and become their voice in the court system. Children with a CASA volunteer have access to more services, and they are more likely to thrive. CASA volunteers make a real and lasting difference in the lives of children who need it most.
There are currently 145 children in Santa Barbara County (87 in Santa Maria Valley and 58 in Lompoc) in need of a CASA volunteer. You can change the trajectory of a child’s life by giving that child a precious gift – a bit of your time. If you can spare some time each week to make a difference in a child’s life, I encourage you to visit www.sbcasa.org and learn how you can volunteer.