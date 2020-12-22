Scott Fina: What I learned in college this year

It had been decades since I taught government to college students, so I was unsure how it would go when I took a parttime faculty position this year. Wow, did 2020 prove my fears groundless!
This was a year with an impeachment trial, contested presidential election, controversial Supreme Court appointment, revolving door of top federal officials, decennial census, gridlocked and finger-pointing Congress, widespread protests and riots, and record-setting economic recession — all with a pandemic exploding in the background.
A cadaver could have held college students spellbound as an instructor with such political drama leaping off the pages of our government textbook in real time.
My government class quickly took on a life of its own. The students were primed to have their eyes opened. One especially stood out for me. She was always among the first to sign onto our Zoom sessions — and usually the last to sign out. She seemed engrossed in the course content and class discussions. It was no surprise she would prove to be an excellent student. But she did surprise me in another way.
It happened when the class was analyzing a case reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court this year on whether to allow the Trump Administration to cancel the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). DACA was adopted by the Obama administration through executive action. It protects certain undocumented immigrants who came to our country as children from deportation.
I chose the DACA case for study because it was loaded with themes of checks and balances on the power between the branches of our national government, and a constitutional question of due process. It was also technical and dry — until that special student informed the class that she had DACA status, and worked picking strawberries to support herself and her family.
Suddenly this was more than just an academic exercise. One of us stood at the heart of the matter: a breathing and walking subject of the inquiry into who is an American.
On days when I sat comfortably in my armchair prepping classes and grading papers, that student hurried along rows of berries, bending to fill crates in the early morning chill and midafternoon heat. My work meant picking up a couple of extra bucks in my semiretirement; her work was part of the very backbone of the economy of the Santa Maria Valley.
My student and I were on two very different sides of the same coin of the American Dream.
She made me think of my ancestors who came from Ireland during the Potato Famine, debarking penniless from a ship docked on the East Side of New York, and my great grandfather from Sicily who was later processed at Ellis Island in the New York Harbor. Here I was teaching a young, industrious immigrant thousands of miles away from where my folks first touched American soil. My student literally had her hands in that soil, and was seeking exactly what my ancestors had come here for.
Too often I take my American citizenship for granted. Most of us never earn this privilege, but inherit it. Others merit it by their work and contribution to our society, yet are denied the benefit of possessing it.
Donald Trump should never be forgiven for his disparaging treatment of immigrants, nor should Joe Biden for his complicity in the record number of deportations carried out by the Obama administration (despite DACA).
But our presidents don’t define us.
We Americans at large ultimately carry the responsibility for our unjust, unworkable and hypocritical immigration policy. Let’s get this policy fixed!
Scott Fina is a Santa Maria resident.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!